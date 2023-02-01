Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces recruiting 38,800 teachers in 740 Eklavya Model residential schools |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the budget presented today that the 740 Eklavya Model residential schools, serving 3.5 lakh tribal students, will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff.

Sitharaman announced that 157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014. She also announced that there will be dedicated multidisciplinary medical courses will be supported in existing institutions.

National Education Policy

To empower our youth and help the Amrit Peedhi realize their dreams, the government has formulated a National Education Policy which will focus on skilling youths by adopting economic policies that facilitate job creation.

National Digital Library

As a means to inculcate the habit of reading, a National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set-up to facilitate the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels, with device agnostic accessibility.

Sudarshan Vig, Co-founder, Merlinwand, an online publishing platform said, "Impressive to see that while on one hand we are progressing towards a Digital India, the government has encouraged the habit of reading through the announcement of physical libraries at the Panchayat Level and a digital library at the national level. We hope that this proves to be a great idea to get the kids and youth invested in reading. This is completely inline with Merlinwand’s mission and hopefully will work wonders for our future collective knowledge and wisdom."

The States have also been asked to provide infrastructure and set up physical libraries at panchayat and ward levels for accessing the National Digital Library resources.

iGoT Karmayogi

The government has also launched an integrated online training platform, iGOT Karmayogi, to provide continuous learning opportunities for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate people-centric approach.

AI

For realizing the vision of “Make AI in India and Make AI work for India”, three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set-up in top educational institutions.

PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna

The Finance Minister also announced that PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 will be launched to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years

The Unified Skill India Digital platform will enable demand-based formal skilling, linking with employers (including MSMEs) and facilitating access to entrepreneurial schemes.

