Union Bank Q4 Profit Rises 6.6% to ₹5,316 Crore, Shares Fall 7% Despite Growth On Weak Core Income & Higher Provisions

Union Bank reported 6.6% rise in Q4 profit, but shares fell 7% due to weak core income and higher provisions. |

Mumbai: Public sector lender Union Bank of India announced its Q4 FY26 results on April 23. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,316 crore, up 6.6 percent compared to Rs 4,985 crore in the same quarter last year.

At first glance, the numbers look positive. The bank has managed to grow its profit even in a challenging environment. However, markets reacted negatively to the results.

Why Did the Share Price Fall?

Despite higher profit, the bank’s stock fell nearly 7 percent during the day. On the BSE, shares were trading around Rs 180.35.

The main reason for this fall was weak core income. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), which is the key earnings indicator, declined by 1.1 percent to Rs 9,406 crore. Last year, it was Rs 9,514 crore.

Investors usually give more importance to core income than headline profit. A fall in NII raises concerns about future earnings growth.

Higher Provisions Hurt Sentiment

Another major concern was the sharp rise in provisions. Provisions increased by almost 80%, from Rs 235 crore in the previous quarter to Rs 423 crore.

Higher provisions mean the bank is setting aside more money for potential bad loans. This reduces overall profitability and creates caution among investors.

Asset Quality Shows Improvement

On the positive side, the bank’s asset quality improved. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined from 3.06 percent in December to 2.82 percent.

Net NPA also improved slightly from 0.51 percent to 0.48 percent. This indicates better loan recovery and lower stress in the bank’s loan book.

Market Reaction Explained

In simple terms, even though profit increased, investors focused on weak core income and rising provisions. Markets always look ahead, and these factors raised concerns about future performance.

That’s why the stock saw selling pressure despite decent profit growth.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Always consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on company results or news.