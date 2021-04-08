Union Bank of India wins Best Strategy in HR 2020 & HR Oriented CEO Award 2020

Union Bank of India has won major awards viz “Best Strategy in HR 2020” and prestigious honor of “HR Oriented CEO Award 2020” conferred on Bank’s MD&CEO, Rajkiran Rai G. at the Apex India HR & Business Excellence Awards 2020. The Apex India Foundation, Delhi honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding contribution towards HR good practices and business excellence through its annual award program with a thorough selection process by an elite jury of notable personalities.

The awards recognize the excellent work carried out by the Bank by adopting best practices and its quest to provide a completely digital employment experience.