 Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver Record ₹13,928 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver Record ₹13,928 Crore

Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver Record ₹13,928 Crore

Union Bank of India reported a 9.6 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for Q3 FY26 at ₹5,017 crore, aided by lower provisions and steady operating income. For the April–December 2025 period, cumulative net profit stood at ₹13,928 crore, marking a 21.4 percent rise over the same period last year.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Despite a marginal sequential dip in operating profit, Union Bank of India posted resilient financials for Q3 FY26, with steady growth in bottom-line performance driven by reduced provisioning and stable asset quality.

Net profit scales up

Union Bank’s Q3 FY26 standalone net profit stood at ₹5,017 crore, up from ₹4,575 crore in Q3 FY25, driven largely by a drop in provisioning which fell to ₹2,321 crore versus ₹3,239 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit was up from ₹4,250 crore in Q2, despite marginally lower interest income and operating profit.

Margins hold, costs controlled

FPJ Shorts
Groww Uploads Key Performance Indicators, Complies With SEBI Norms Post-November IPO Filing
Groww Uploads Key Performance Indicators, Complies With SEBI Norms Post-November IPO Filing
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
When Is Magh Bihu 2026? Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam’s Traditional Harvest Festival
When Is Magh Bihu 2026? Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam’s Traditional Harvest Festival
Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed Spills Shocking Tea On Niharika & Her Ex's Double-Dating Twist, 'She Got Mad & Called Me': Watch VIDEO
Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed Spills Shocking Tea On Niharika & Her Ex's Double-Dating Twist, 'She Got Mad & Called Me': Watch VIDEO

Net interest income (NII) remained stable at ₹8,709 crore in Q3, compared to ₹8,725 crore in Q2. Operating expenses were contained at ₹7,672 crore, with employee costs holding at ₹4,002 crore. Operating profit stood at ₹6,959 crore, slightly lower than ₹6,845 crore in Q2 but higher than ₹6,210 crore in Q1.

Read Also
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi...
article-image

Provisions ease, asset quality improves

Provisions declined sharply from ₹3,339 crore in Q1 to ₹2,321 crore in Q3. Gross NPA ratio fell to 4.81% from 5.15% in Q2, while net NPAs improved to 1.02% from 1.16%. The provision coverage ratio stood strong at 95.13%, reflecting improved credit risk buffers.

9-month performance solid

For the nine-month period, Union Bank reported a 21.4% jump in net profit to ₹13,928 crore compared to ₹11,463 crore in the same period last year. Return on assets rose to 1.02% for 9M FY26 from 0.91% in FY25, while capital adequacy remained healthy at 17.14%. Union Bank’s Q3 performance underscores its ability to maintain profitability momentum, setting up a strong base for FY26 close.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Groww Uploads Key Performance Indicators, Complies With SEBI Norms Post-November IPO Filing
Groww Uploads Key Performance Indicators, Complies With SEBI Norms Post-November IPO Filing
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured...
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured...
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹723 Crore, Driven By Steady NII, 9M Net Rises 25% To...
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹723 Crore, Driven By Steady NII, 9M Net Rises 25% To...
Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver...
Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver...