Unicommerce partners with udaan; to empower sellers with tech

Unicommerce, e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Udaan, B2B ecommerce platform.

This partnership will empower lifestyle category sellers with technology to manage their inventory and orders from udaan and multiple other marketplaces on Unicommerce’s centralized platform, it said in a press statement.

How it works

Lifestyle category sellers working with Unicommerce can now add udaan as a selling platform to further extend their consumer reach. Existing lifestyle sellers on udaan can integrate all their operations on Unicommerce’s platform to streamline their operations and deliver products efficiently. This partnership will allow Lifestyle category sellers to expedite the order processing time and elevate the post-purchase experience for the end consumers.

Commenting on the brand collaboration, Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce, said, “We are delighted to partner with udaan. Our collaboration is another step towards that transformation, as we will be empowering sellers with best-in-class technology solutions to build an efficient supply chain system for their e-commerce business.”

Speaking on the partnership, Kumar Saurabh, Head-Lifestyle Business, udaan, said, “We are happy to partner with Unicommerce to help sellers on their platform to expand their e-commerce business and bring operational efficiency into their systems.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:21 PM IST