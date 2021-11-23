UNext Learning acquires Jigsaw Academy in first year of launch

UNext Learning, the Manipal Group-backed ed-tech learning organisation, today announced that it has acquired data science and emerging technologies institute, Jigsaw Academy.

With this transaction, UNext Learning will further strengthen its higher education offerings by adding specialised professional certifications in trending domains shaping the business world today, it said in a press release.

With this acquihire, Jigsaw co-founders, Gaurav Vohra and Sarita Digumarti, will join UNext as Chief Business Officer and Chief Learning Officer, respectively, and all employees from Jigsaw Academy will transition to UNext Learning.

Ambrish Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, UNext Learning, said, “Professional development in emerging tech is becoming increasingly crucial for people and businesses that are constantly innovating and disrupting. This strategic acquisition strengthens our online play in the higher education ecosystem while increasing our range of upskilling and reskilling offerings alongside our online degrees – both in the enterprise and individual learners’ segments. By driving outcome-based immersive learning through short-term professional programmes, we are further fortifying UNext’s vision to enhance affordability and accessibility for our community of students and learners.”

Jigsaw Academy was founded to address the skills gap in the industry through programmes in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, and cybersecurity among others through strategic partnerships with illustrious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management - Indore, HackerU (Israel), and NASSCOM FutureSkills.

Gaurav Vohra, Chief Business Officer, UNext Learning, said, “I’m excited about the tremendous market potential this new opportunity presents. After successfully building Jigsaw and helping professionals upskill and organisations stay relevant, my new role offers a larger canvas where we can impact the lives of learners across the entire higher education spectrum – starting from online college degrees to specially curated, industry-relevant professional programmes.”

Sarita Digumarti, Chief Learning Officer, UNext Learning, said, “The need for change in the seemingly recent but relatively old mode of online education has never been more urgent. In my new role, I am looking forward to designing a seamless, enhanced learning journey for students – complete with robust student engagement, differentiated pedagogy, interactive technologies and events, new learning content and formats, and much much more.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:07 PM IST