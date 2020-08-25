Unemployed due to COVID-19? Here are some work-from-home digital jobs that you could use to earn some money

Things are looking bleak for the service industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s estimated that almost 19 million jobs have been lost in the service sector since the pandemic started and the subsequent lockdown in India.

While the service industry has been hit very hard due to coronavirus, it has opened up the option of work-from-home options. So, in case you’ve lost your job, or want to start a new career trajectory, the world can be your oyster amid the coronavirus crisis.

Here are some new digital avenues that have opened up since then:





Instagram Marketing

We live in an era of short attention spans and none of them match the Instagram crowd, a social media that panders to millennials with the attention span of a goldfish. But Instagram marketing is the next big thing and most brands are realising it leads to better engagement with customers than traditional methods of advertising. So, in case you already have a blooming Instagram account, or want to make one, this is the perfect time to get started.

Social Media Marketing Consultant

Another important aspect is helping brands manager their social media pages. From Zomato to Netflix, every brand wants to appear human these days and follow the trends, so if you are caught up with the latest memes: “Then you can have chole in your cooker.”

Graphic Designer

Another easy skill to pick up if you have a sense of aesthetics. If you can learn some basic photoshop and other tools, you can easily earn beaucoup bucks sitting at home.

Blogging, Proofreading and Transcribing

Another failsafe option given the paucity of good content across the board. Bloggers are always in good demand and if you haven’t started it, it’s time to get started. Along with blogging, you could also consider proofreading which has helped a lot of people. All you need is an internet and how to manage your Ps and Qs.