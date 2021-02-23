Unacademy and Sachin Tendulkar enter into a strategic partnership; to unveil new sports content

Edtech company Unacademy has signed a strategic partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. As per this partnership, Tendulkar will coach and mentor Unacademy through a series of live interactive classes. These live session will be offered on the Unacademy platform free of cost.

The company also added that Master Blaster is roped in to serve as a brand ambassador for Unacademy.

As a part of the partnership, Unacademy is developing a deeper content-led integration with Tendulkar in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months.

“Our focus at Unacademy has always been to democratise education and create holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education. Sachin’s life and journey are a beacon to the values of resilience and determination in the face of insurmountable odds. With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them. We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

“I have always believed in the power of sports as a medium that not only unifies people but also gives invaluable lessons which can help individuals in any walk of life. It has always been my endeavor to share my learnings of the game with young girls and boys and inspire them to be the best version of themselves. As a learning platform, Unacademy has always bridged geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of India. When my vision matched with Unacademy’s mission to democratise education, we decided to come together to create a unique learning experience,” said Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian Cricketer and Changemaker.