UltraTech Cement Sees Sharp Drop Of Over 3.25% After Weak Q1 Financial

Ultratech cement shares have seen a steep decline after Comany declared its Q1 FY25 financials on the Indian bourses. Ultratech cement was trading around Rs 11,270.25 per share at 3.20 pm. The counter opened on Rs 11587.25 per share today, from opening, the share have almost dropped 3.25 per cent.

Financials for Q1 FY25

A marginal increase of 0.50 per cent was reported by UltraTech Cement from the Aditya Birla Group company's Rs 1,688 crore for the same period last year, to Rs 1,697 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Friday.

Operating revenue was Rs 18,070 crore, up 2 per cent from the Rs 17,737 crore the company reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

PAT (Profit After Tax)

Comparatively, in the previous quarter, the cement manufacturer's Q4FY24 reported Rs 2,258 crore, which represented a 25 per cent decrease in the consolidated PAT.

Operating Revenue

The reported quarter's decrease in operating revenue was the cause of the drop. In comparison to the Rs 20,419 crore reported for the January-March quarter, the PAT dropped by 12 per cent.

Share performance

The Ultratech share price touched a 52 week high of Rs 12,078 per share. In today's trading session, ultratech cemnt's share price dropped 3.22 per cent amounting to Rs 374.75 per share .