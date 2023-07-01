UltraTech Cement Consolidated Sales In Q1 FY24 Rises 20% | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech's consolidated sales in the Quarter 1 financial year 2024 (Q1 FY24) was at 29.96 million tons, up 20 per cent from the previous year when it sold 25.04 million tons in Q1 FY23, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

The sales of UltraTech grey cement saw a rise of 20 per cent in comparison to last financial year with the total sale of 28.60 million tons. Grey cement in the Q1 FY23 was at 23.83 million tons.

White cement sales were up by 12 per cent with a total sale of 0.41 million tones in comparison to 0.37 in the Q1 FY23.

The Grey Cement – Overseas total sale in Q1 FY24 was 1.04 million tones compared to 0.94 in Q1 FY23 with a rise of 11 percent YoY.

UltraTech Cement Ltd Shares

The shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 8,289, up by 0.34 percent.

Read Also UltraTech Cement board recommends dividend of Rs 38