UltraTech Cement board recommends dividend of Rs 38

UltraTech Cements board of directors on Friday recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend for the shares with face value of Rs 10 will be distributed after the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
UltraTech Cement earnings
The company in the fourth quarter reported a jump in income to Rs 18,783.89 crore and net profit went down to Rs 1,670.10 crore.
UltraTech Cement shares
The shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday closed at Rs 7,540, up by 0.52 per cent.
