Ullu: Adult Video Streaming OTT Platform Under NCPCR Scrutiny Over Explicit Content Ahead Of IPO

Ullu, a Mumbai-based Indian Over-The-Top (OTT) media streaming platform recognized for its edgy content, is currently under scrutiny by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The NCPCR has urged the IT ministry to take action against Ullu, alleging that the platform enables minors to easily access sexual content and hosts material depicting school-going children in a sexual context. The commission is seeking action to address concerns surrounding inappropriate content on the platform.

The action was taken in response to the complaint received by the Commission from gems of Bollywood, alleging that the 'Ullu App' features highly explicit and objectionable content accessible on both Play Store and iOS platforms. The app, easily available on Google and Apple, appears to lack any Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, permitting users, including children, to download or view its content without restrictions within private groups, the NCPCR letter said.

In response to the complaint, the Commission stated, "The commission has taken complaint under section 13(1) G of the CPCR Act, 2005. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the commission recommend that your office investigates the current matter and takes appropriate action against the Ullu App, Google Play Store, and iOS in accordance with the law. Additionally, it also requested information about the regulations and policy certifications governing such apps."

The Commission further added, the implementation of strict measures to ensure that Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures are mandatory for all applications streaming these types of videos on Google Play Store and iOS, in compliance with the law. This is crucial to protect children from accessing such apps.

About the IPO

The OTT platform submitted its IPO filing in February. The IPO, as detailed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), comprises a fresh issue of up to 62,62,800 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Notably, there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in this IPO, and Ullu Digital has allocated 3,15,600 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 specifically for the market maker in the issue.