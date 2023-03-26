UK MHRA completes inspection at Lupin’s Pithampur facilities | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the successful completion of the inspection carried out by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) at its Pithampur facilities in India. The inspection was conducted from March 20 to March 24, 2023.

“We are proud that our Pithampur site has been successfully inspected by the MHRA again, highlighting our unwavering commitment to quality and compliance. With the combination of oral solid, inhalation, dermatology, high potent and oral contraceptive products, this is an important facility and maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance is a must,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Lupin receives tentative approval from US FDA for Obeticholic Acid Tablets, the company announced on March 23.

Lupin shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Friday closed at Rs 639.25, down by 1.43 per cent.