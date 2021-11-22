UK-based SupplyCompass to ramp up India operations

UK-based SupplyCompass, a FashTech company, which helps fashion brands collaborate with their manufacturers and drive sustainable practices, is looking to expand its India operations. The Company is planning to aggressively hire talent across functions and will be signing new brands to its platform, it said in a press release

SupplyCompass over the next 12 months, plans to on-board 5,000 fashion brands and their supply chains in India. The Company is also aggressively hiring across the board to fuel their growth plans. They plan to increase their workforce by 200 in the next 12 - 18 months, it said.

With the growth plans drawn up for India, SupplyCompass aims to make India a strategic hub for its operations to expand its presence further in South East Asian economies.

Started in 2016 by Gus Bartholomew and Flora Davidson, SupplyCompass has built a tech platform which it claims enables real-time collaboration between fashion brands and manufacturers for bringing collections to the markets faster without compromising the quality of the end product.

Gus Bartholomew, Co-founder CEO, SupplyCompass, says, “For us, India is of high strategic importance. It is already emerging as one of the fastest growing fashion markets in the World as more global brands gear up for India launch. This is likely to create a ripple effect on the manufacturing side of the business too. We anticipate ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat to give momentum to India’s fashion and textile landscape making India, the most important market for SupplyCompass.”

SupplyCompass is currently working with globally known brands including the highest scoring BCorp in the UK. It has offices in London, UK and Hyderabad, India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 06:15 PM IST