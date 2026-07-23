Ujjivan SFB Q1 Net Profit ₹316.54 Crore, Total Income ₹2,280.93 Crore

Mumbai: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (UJJIVANSFB) on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹316.54 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents an increase from ₹281.97 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹103.22 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26).

Financial Performance

The bank's total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,280.93 crore, up from ₹2,185.06 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹1,867.83 crore in Q1 FY26. Interest earned reached ₹2,024.92 crore during Q1 FY27.

Expenses and Provisions

Total expenditure for the quarter, excluding provisions and contingencies, was ₹1,732.87 crore. This includes interest expended of ₹837.57 crore and operating expenses of ₹895.30 crore. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies amounted to ₹127.32 crore.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reported at ₹923.65 crore as of 30 June 2026, with Net NPAs at ₹141.66 crore. The percentage of Gross NPAs to Gross advances was 2.16%, while Net NPAs to Net advances stood at 0.34%.

Capital Adequacy and EPS

As of 30 June 2026, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was 20.36%. Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹1.63, and Diluted EPS was ₹1.60.

Share Capital

The paid-up equity share capital of the bank was ₹1,945.26 crore as of 30 June 2026. This is up from ₹1,942.71 crore in the preceding quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.