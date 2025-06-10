UGRO Capital Rights Entitlements Trading To Begin From June 13, Investors Can Apply For Shares Till June 23

UGRO Capital Rights Entitlements Trading To Begin From June 13. |

Mumbai: UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED has announced that trading in its Rights Entitlements (REs) will begin on the stock exchange from Friday, June 13, 2025. These REs allow existing shareholders to either buy more shares at a fixed price or sell their rights to others. Trading in REs will continue until Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The Rights Issue itself will remain open until June 23, 2025. The REs will be traded under the scrip code 750996 and scrip ID UGRO-RE. Each RE will be settled on a T+1 basis and traded in demat form only.

Buyers of REs must remember that these are not regular shares. Instead, they are rights to apply for shares by paying the application money or to sell (renounce) these rights before June 23. If REs are not used or sold by the end of the issue, they will become worthless and be cancelled.