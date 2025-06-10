 UGRO Capital Rights Entitlements Trading To Begin From June 13, Investors Can Apply For Shares Till June 23
UGRO Capital Rights Entitlements Trading To Begin From June 13, Investors Can Apply For Shares Till June 23

UGRO Capital’s Rights Entitlements will be traded from June 13 to 18 and the Rights Issue closes on June 23, 2025. REs must be used or sold before expiry, or they will lapse.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
UGRO Capital Rights Entitlements Trading To Begin From June 13.

Mumbai: UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED has announced that trading in its Rights Entitlements (REs) will begin on the stock exchange from Friday, June 13, 2025. These REs allow existing shareholders to either buy more shares at a fixed price or sell their rights to others. Trading in REs will continue until Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

