UCO Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 8% To ₹656 Crore On Improved Asset Quality & Income Growth | File Pic

New Delhi, Jul 22: State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 656 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Kolkata-based bank had earned a net profit of Rs 607 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 8,682 crore during the June quarter of 2026-27, from Rs 7,433 crore a year ago, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 6,996 crore, as compared to Rs 6,436 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

During the period, operating profit of the bank also increased to Rs 2,810 crore from Rs 1,562 crore a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.08 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 2.63 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.25 per cent from 0.45 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions for bad loans moderated significantly to Rs 254 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 463 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, Return on Assets (ROA) declined to 0.68 per cent in June 2026 from 0.71 per cent a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 19.03 per cent, from 18.39 per cent in the same quarter of FY26.

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