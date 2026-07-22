Nippon Life India AMC Net Profit Rises 27% To ₹503.09 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Thursday announced its consolidated net profit after tax rose by 27 per cent to ₹503.09 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), compared to ₹395.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹937.08 crore, marking a 25 per cent increase from ₹752.61 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations grew to ₹766.87 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹606.61 crore a year ago.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to ₹272.59 crore from ₹228.72 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated profit before tax rose 27 per cent to ₹664.49 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹523.89 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹7.89, compared to ₹6.24 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS for the quarter was ₹7.75, an increase from ₹6.13 reported in the prior year's same quarter.

Asset Under Management

NAM India's closing Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹8.62 trillion (₹8,62,000 crore or US$91.1 billion). Nippon India Mutual Fund's (NIMF) MF Quarterly Average AUM (QAAUM) increased by 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹7.52 trillion (₹7,52,000 crore or US$79.4 billion).

Digital and Investor Base

Digital purchase transactions increased by 26 per cent year-on-year to 4.49 million in Q1 FY27, with the digital channel contributing 78 per cent to new purchase transactions. The company reported an industry-leading unique investor base of 24.1 million, holding a market share of 39.0 per cent.

Board Approval

The consolidated results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were reviewed by the Audit Committee of Directors and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.