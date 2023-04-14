Uber reportedly charging higher fares from users struggling with low battery life

Representative

Imagine trying to book an Ola or Uber in the middle of the night or at a location where public transport isn't available easily, and the phone's battery runs out. Days marred by heavy rains and rush hours plagued by traffic may be a crisis for commuters, but it creates an opportunity for cab aggregators to apply surge pricing.

According to reports, commuters in Belgium have noticed that Uber has been charging higher rates, whenever it senses low battery on smartphones.

Read Also Ola, Uber slapped with notices from consumer protection watchdog over lack of grievance redressal

Charge your phones to avoid being overcharged

After Uber users in Brussels found that they are having to pay different fares for the same journey, they spotted a pattern where prices go up when battery levels drop.

The observation was published by a local news organisation, which conducted a survey among Uber customers in the Belgian capital.

Uber maintains stance on surge pricing