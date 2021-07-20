Uber India's risk engineering team enables 100-fold increase of security on platform

Uber's Hyderabad-based Risk Engineering team has increased efficiency of the platform to 99.999 per cent from 99.9 per cent two years ago.

The improvement of the efficiency by two decimal points translates to a hundred-fold increase of the security on the platform, thereby providing a safe ecosystem to millions of people transacting on it by the day, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The team achieved this by using state-of-the-art, ML- based compute virtualisation and optimisation techniques, minimising the memory and CPU overhead for every request, it said.