Uber appoints Divya Garg as Head, HR for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Uber today announced the appointment of Divya Garg as Head of HR for the India and South Asia (SA) region. Garg will be working closely with the India SA leadership team to consolidate Uber’s growing presence in these strategic markets and build a diverse and inclusive work culture.



While making the announcement, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, said, “Divya has an exceptional track record and deep experience in building an inclusive work culture. Uber’s employees are its most important asset, and will play a critical role in their growth, as well as that of the company.”

Commenting on her appointment Divya Garg, Head, HR, Uber India South Asia said “I look forward to being a part of the exciting Uber journey in the region, partnering with and learning from my colleagues and enabling the company to keep making a difference.”

Garg joins Uber from a successful career with Accenture, where she consulted in the Talent and Organizational Consulting practice for many years, before joining the Accenture People team. She is a Delhi College of Engineering and XLRI, Jamshedpur alum.