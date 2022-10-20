e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Uber' flight experience at Adani airports across India

Airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and Jaipur will first get services like designated Uber pickup zones with distinguishable signages which will be set up as a part of the tie-up.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
CSMIA | File Photo
Key airports managed by Adani Airports Holding, a fully-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, across the country will soon have designated Uber pickup zones with distinguishable signages.

The app-based aggregator will use its cashless transaction facility, which was launched in summer this year, to allow flyers a seamless experience from flight to ride.

The service will first be made available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and Jaipur. These airports will have Uber kiosks inside and outside for hassle-free onward travel.

Uber’s cashless operations are available at Terminal 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. With this, their taxis receive automatic parking stamps without cash payments, helping increase their operational efficiency. While drivers will have dedicated parking areas, flyers will find direction signages towards pickup zones for easy access and discovery.

Uber India South Asia’s Director (Business Development) Abhilekh Kumar said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Adani Airports, a step in line with our vision to provide integrated and elevated airport ride experience in the cities we serve.”

He said the collaboration will enable the cab aggregator to provide riders with more choices and best in class product innovations as air travel surges in India for both business and leisure travellers.

