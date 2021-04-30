Uber drivers to get cash incentives for taking COVID-19 vaccine shots

Uber today unveiled a Rs 18.5 crore ($ 2.5 million) initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months, stepping up its efforts to help India’s fight against a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The company will compensate car, auto and moto drivers on its platform for time spent getting their shots. Drivers showing valid digital vaccination certificates will be eligible for Rs 400 for each of their two shots. All drivers able to show they’ve been vaccinated before April 30 will also be able to claim the funds.

Speaking about the initiative, Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, said, “Mass vaccination is key to tackling India’s COVID crisis, and this is the best way to ensure that drivers, riders and the broader community can get protected as soon as possible. Over the last year, Uber drivers have shown time and time again they are essential in keeping India moving and connected, so we want to support them in getting the best possible access to the vaccination program. We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer.”

The vaccination drive for drivers is the latest addition to Uber’s COVID-19 response in India.

In March this year, Uber pledged Rs 10 crores worth of free rides to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine center. In 2021, Uber has facilitated 9,000 free online medical consultations for drivers and their families through DocsApp.