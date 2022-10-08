e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUber charges over Rs 32 lakh for a 15 min ride in Manchester, here’s why that happened

Uber charges over Rs 32 lakh for a 15 min ride in Manchester, here’s why that happened

The British man was just headed to a local bar for a drink, when he was alarmed after seeing that he had to pay the sum which could buy a luxury car.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Even Uber customer support representatives were baffled. | Photo: Representational Image
Follow us on

The most frustrating part of the ride-hailing experience for most users is the exorbitant rates that cab aggregators Uber and Ola charge in the name of surge pricing when demand is high. Earlier this year Twitter users slammed Uber for charging Rs 3000 for a trip within Mumbai, when the city’s notorious rains threw traffic out of gear. But overpriced rides got a whole new meaning when a British man was charged Rs 32.5 lakh for a 15 minute ride.

From horror to comedy of errors

The Manchester resident was asked to pay the sum enough to buy a luxury car, after he booked a ride from his workplace to a bar within the city. While the app suggested $12 or Rs 1000 as the fare for his trip for a night out with friends, he was charged almost $39000, after the driver dropped him off. Turns out that when the passenger entered Witchwood bar in Manchester as his destination, the app mistook it for Witchwood park in Australia, and billed him for that distance.

Fortunately the deduction couldn’t be processed, because the 22-year-old user didn’t have that kind of money in his bank account. On being contacted by an alarmed passenger, the customer support personnel were also left baffled about the sky-high amount. Although Uber was quick to fix the issue, but the passenger was tense for half an hour before the resolution.

Uber’s record for overcharging

In India, Uber, along with local competitot Ola, has been hit by almost 300 complaints of overcharging in Bengaluru alone. On the other hand in Mumbai, the company has raised tariffs by 15 per cent, in order to reduce the pressure of rising fuel prices. At the same time Ola and Uber drivers were seen protesting against high CNG rates, and some even turned off air conditioners before charging extra to turn them on, to deal with fuel prices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uber charges over Rs 32 lakh for a 15 min ride in Manchester, here’s why that happened

Uber charges over Rs 32 lakh for a 15 min ride in Manchester, here’s why that happened

Indian students in Canada can now earn more on the side as limit on work hours has been lifted

Indian students in Canada can now earn more on the side as limit on work hours has been lifted

PhysicsWalla CEO calls out Instagram’s disconnect with creators after his account is blocked over...

PhysicsWalla CEO calls out Instagram’s disconnect with creators after his account is blocked over...

Mumbai leads as India’s real estate sales go up by 50% despite higher interest rates during...

Mumbai leads as India’s real estate sales go up by 50% despite higher interest rates during...

From geopolitical tensions to food production hit by climate change, here are factors behind...

From geopolitical tensions to food production hit by climate change, here are factors behind...