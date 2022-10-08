Uber charges over Rs 32 lakh for a 15 min ride in Manchester, here’s why that happened

Even Uber customer support representatives were baffled. | Photo: Representational Image

The most frustrating part of the ride-hailing experience for most users is the exorbitant rates that cab aggregators Uber and Ola charge in the name of surge pricing when demand is high. Earlier this year Twitter users slammed Uber for charging Rs 3000 for a trip within Mumbai, when the city’s notorious rains threw traffic out of gear. But overpriced rides got a whole new meaning when a British man was charged Rs 32.5 lakh for a 15 minute ride.



From horror to comedy of errors



The Manchester resident was asked to pay the sum enough to buy a luxury car, after he booked a ride from his workplace to a bar within the city. While the app suggested $12 or Rs 1000 as the fare for his trip for a night out with friends, he was charged almost $39000, after the driver dropped him off. Turns out that when the passenger entered Witchwood bar in Manchester as his destination, the app mistook it for Witchwood park in Australia, and billed him for that distance.



Fortunately the deduction couldn’t be processed, because the 22-year-old user didn’t have that kind of money in his bank account. On being contacted by an alarmed passenger, the customer support personnel were also left baffled about the sky-high amount. Although Uber was quick to fix the issue, but the passenger was tense for half an hour before the resolution.



Uber’s record for overcharging



In India, Uber, along with local competitot Ola, has been hit by almost 300 complaints of overcharging in Bengaluru alone. On the other hand in Mumbai, the company has raised tariffs by 15 per cent, in order to reduce the pressure of rising fuel prices. At the same time Ola and Uber drivers were seen protesting against high CNG rates, and some even turned off air conditioners before charging extra to turn them on, to deal with fuel prices.