Uber announces 24x7 safety helpline in India

Bengaluru: On-demand ride-sharing company Uber announced the launch of a 24x7 safety helpline in India on Tuesday. This is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.

The new safety line would provide riders with the option to get in touch with Ubers safety team should they have an urgent, non-emergency issue during a trip such as reporting a co-passengers misbehaviour, a dispute with a driver or a break-down, a press release from Uber said.

"At the tap of a button, riders can immediately connect with Ubers response team in English and Hindi where trained representatives of the safety incident response team will be available 24x7.

When a rider calls this helpline, Uber aims to resolve all issues seamlessly and quickly", it said. The 24x7 safety helpline support is a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support, the release said.

Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia Pavan Vaish was quoted as saying in the press release that we want to ensure safety is built into the services we offer to all our riders and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to building the best safety standards across India."