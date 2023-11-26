UAE-Based Indian Bizman Dilip Popley Hosts Daughter's Wedding On Private Jet In Dubai's Skies Just Like He Did For Himself 28 Years Ago

Dilip Popley, a prominent Indian businessman based in the UAE, hosted the wedding of his daughter, Vidhi Popley, and Hridesh Sainani in the expansive skies of Dubai aboard a private Jetex Boeing 747 aircraft on November 24, taking luxury to new heights. The couple exchanged vows at an altitude of 30,000 feet above ground level, marking a truly unique airborne celebration.

The Dubai-based Indian couple was accompanied by approximately 350 wedding attendees, including close friends, immediate family, and media representatives, at a Jetex private terminal located in Dubai South.

VIDEO | UAE-based Indian businessman Dilip Popley hosted his daughter's wedding aboard a private Jetex Boeing 747 aircraft on November 24, in Dubai.



The Popley family, renowned for their jewellery and diamond businesses in the UAE and India, arranged an exceptional 'sky-high wedding' during a three-hour flight from Dubai to Oman.

The Popley family previously gained attention for their sky-high romantic gesture when Vidhi's parents made headlines 28 years ago by getting married during a "wedding in the sky," turning an Air India flight into a wedding venue.

Sunita & Dilip Popley's wedding 28 years back |

Preps for Sunita & Dilip Popley wedding 28 years ago |

The baaraat (wedding procession) reached the Jetex VIP terminal close to Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, marking the beginning of the celebrations. Attendees were offered refreshments and light snacks before they boarded the venue.

Jetex, a renowned private charter flight operator, special Boeing 747 airplane was used for this extravagant event. The aircraft underwent slight modifications tailored for the wedding ceremony, featuring a small projector fixed in each section of the plane, enabling everyone to enjoy the occasion.