Two kidneys won't be enough: Check out the most expensive item on Apple India store

With Apple Store India going live, many tried to pick their favourite Apple product or products at the earliest. And many others tried window shopping and were taken aback by the price of Mac Pro.
As per the Apple India store, full-equipped Mac Pro can cost around Rs 60 lakh. This has come as a shock for few who were not expecting the pricing to be that high.
Some had COVID-19-related issues in buying the Mac Pro (let us consider him a genuine buyer).
Many even commented that selling a kidney in that case will not be enough to buy this Apple Product. This association of selling kidney for an Apple products have regularly surfaced every time a new product is released in the market. This time it happened due to the launch of online Apple store.
One Twitter user even went on to say that the Banks might even come up with a loan dedicated for Apple’s Mac Pro.
There is a huge difference in pricing of Apple products sold in the US market and products sold in India. This is mainly due to the taxes these products attract.