Apple Store India goes live: Is Apple calculating conversion rate of USD 1 equals to Rs 100?

It is official! India gets its very own online Apple store. Now access iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook devices, and Apple TV all of that in the Apple Store India.

But is it still affordable to Indian standards or say is it rightly priced?

While the company is offering a lot of offers on Apple Products which includes smartphone trade-in (help reduce phone cost), easy EMIs, offers for students among other schemes. Is this enough? As a consumer, you tend to look at the best offer.

The company is selling Apple products at a cost that is more or less the same as the other Indian e-commerce site. But it is not able to sell the products close to the cost at which it selling it in the United States.

For instance, Apple store India is selling an iPhone 11 Pro Max for approximately Rs 1,17, 100. Meanwhile, Apple Stores in the United States are selling the same device at around USD 1,099. That means the conversation rate of Apple products in India is USD 1 equals to Rs 100 as against USD 1 equals to around Rs 74 (currency traded at that range and keeps varying but it never reached Rs 100 for USD 1).