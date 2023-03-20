Twitter will now charge you for two-factor authentication | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In February, the social media giant announced that one of its security features, the in-built two-factor authentication (2FA) will be behind a paywall from March 20, 2023. This means that users who want to use this feature will not have to subscribe to Twitter Blue subscription. But this doesn't signify that the micro-blogging is doing away with the 2Fa which is an important security feature for the users.

2FA behind Twitter Blue

Twitter on February 15, announced that non-Twitter Blue subscribers will have a month to change their 2FA method if they had opted for logging on their Twitter account. For those who are not regular Twitter users or have no idea about the operations, users can choose the 2FA to get code as a text message when they are logging into their account. This feature offers double protection and ensures that the accounts are difficult to hack.

From today if you want to retain 2FA via SMS then you can get a Twitter Blue subscription which costs Rs 900 per month for iOS and Android, whereas it costs Rs 650 per month for the web users.

What other Twitter Security features can you use for free?

If you don't want to subscribe then you can change the security option to security key or authentication app. You can change this through your security and privacy menu.

For users opting for authenticator apps, you can link your Twitter account to apps like Google Authenticator and 1Password. You can just choose to link apps and start using Twitter.

If you want to go ahead with the security key you will require a physical security key to log on to Twitter. This is a safer option, though you will have to carry around a security key at all times.