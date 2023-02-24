e-Paper Get App
Twitter handle starts tracking Adani's private flights, from Ahmedabad to UAE

Since Musk had the journalist's account suspended for revealing his location, Cowie has clarified that all planes are registered to Adani, and hence tracking them isn't doxxing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
File
As soon as the Adani vs Hindenburg saga exploded and shook up the Indian stock markets, the opposition brandished an image of the tycoon with Prime Minister Modi in the parliament. The picture meant to show a connection between Adani and the present ruling government, was taken inside a private aircraft. This was before the storm slashed the Adani Group's value by $140 billion, and a Twitter handle started tracking Adani's planes.

article-image

The account called @CowieDayle is tracking the movement of Adani's aircraft across the globe, just like a journalist was doing to Elon Musk right after he took over Twitter. Since Musk had the journalist's account suspended for revealing his location, Cowie has clarified that all planes are registered to Adani, and hence tracking them isn't doxxing. Doxxing is social media slang for revealing an individual's personal details as well as movements, putting their safety at risk.

article-image

As the Adani vs Hindenburg story unfolds, taking a toll on the biliionaire's fortunes and hitting business operations hard, the handle has tracked flights going from Mumbai and Delhi to Abu Dhabi in the UAE and also leaving from Dhaka. The handle also took a swipe at the alleged Modi-Adani connection, with an image of an Adani airplane leaving Ahmedabad.

