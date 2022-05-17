e-Paper Get App
Twitter deal at a lower price 'not out of the question: Elon Musk

Musk on Friday said his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was on hold pending information on spam accounts

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Tesla Co-Founder Elon Musk tweeted the Twitter deal was temporarily on hold till he gets to know how many fake or spam accounts are present on the micro-blogging platform. | File Photo - AFP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

Musk told a Miami technology conference that a viable deal at a lower price would not be out of the question, according to a report by Bloomberg News, which said it viewed a livestream video of the conference posted by a Twitter user.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed," he said at a conference in Miami, Reuters said.

Musk, who on Friday said his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was on hold pending information on spam accounts, said that he suspects they make up at least 20 percent of users - compared to Twitter's official estimates of 5 percent, the report said.

When asked at the conference whether the Twitter deal is viable at a different price, Musk responded, "I mean, it's not out of the question. The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow," he said at the All-In Summit 2022 conference.

"They claim that they've got this complex methodology that only they can understand ... It can't be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that."

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:49 AM IST