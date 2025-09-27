 Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries held 13 sessions focused on the event's five pillars, addressing key topics such as pet food, nutraceuticals, speciality foods, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based foods.

New Delhi: Twenty-one companies have signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) on the second day of World Food India 2025, bringing the total value of agreements at the event to over Rs 1 lakh crore for investments, the government said on Saturday. Investments worth more than Rs 25,000 crore were committed by these 21 companies, an official statement said.

The second day of the summit at Bharat Mandapam saw participation from global regulators, industry leaders, startups, and policymakers, with dialogues focussing on sustainability, technology, investment, and international partnerships. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries held 13 sessions focused on the event's five pillars, addressing key topics such as pet food, nutraceuticals, speciality foods, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based foods.

Simultaneously, the 24th India International Seafood Show, hosted by the Seafood Exporters Association of India, showcased the country's growing seafood export potential and global market linkages. India possesses a triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the World Food India 2025 event. PM Modi also underscored that this strong domestic demand gives India a competitive edge and makes it a preferred destination for investors.

