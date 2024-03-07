 TVS Supply Chain Solutions Inaugurates Warehousing Facility In Tamil Nadu
PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Thursday inaugurated an ultra-modern multi-client warehousing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as part of its expansion in the domestic market.

The new warehouse offers value-added solutions like automation and data analytics to improve client productivity, the company said.

The latest warehouse facility will provide more than 1,200 jobs, of which 300 will be women employees in various roles like kitting and binning, among others, it said.

With the addition of this 6.50 lakh square feet of space, the company's total warehousing capacity has increased to 21.85 million sq ft from 21.2 million sq ft of space, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million sq ft of warehousing space.

"We have strategically positioned our global parts distribution centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market," K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO at TVS Motor Company, said. 

