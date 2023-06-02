TVS Racing collaborates with KidZania to introduce its first-ever virtual racing championship for Gen-Alpha | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Racing announces its partnership with KidZania, one of the world’s leading edutainment theme parks to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts and riders, the company announced through an exchange filings. After successfully introducing its experience centre at KidZania, Mumbai, TVS Racing unveiled its state of-the-art TVS Racing zone at KidZania Delhi NCR to open the world of motor racing to the racers of the future.

TVS Racing has announced the launch of its first virtual championship at KidZania. This two month long championship will be based on the participation and performance of young riders on the racing simulators, assembly zone and design challenges at the TVS Racing experience centres.

To introduce and promote racing culture in young minds while breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing, TVS Racing introduces a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 4 & 16 years. The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZania will offer a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge sharing sessions and a mini track race arena.

“TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over four decades. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.