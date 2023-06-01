TVS Motor Company enhances its electrification journey; introduces a special pricing initiative for TVS iQube scooters | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and threewheelers globally, continues to demonstrate its commitment towards sustainable future mobility solutions, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This is in line with the Government of India’s vision to promote electric mobility, and TVS Motor’s endeavour to support their initiative to enable faster adoption of electric mobility and development of the overall electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

“TVS Motor is spearheading the EV transformation narrative in the country. Backed by this electrification journey, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters in the last financial year, which is a testament of its strong community of happy customers. In May 2023, TVS iQube crossed 20,000 units of retails and continues to have a healthy booking pipeline of over 30,000 units,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.

He further added, “FAME II will gradually reduce over the next few quarters. TVS Motor will continue to deliver delightful product options and great value proposition to propel the electrification and green energy penetration in two-wheelers in the country. In line with TVS Motor’s commitment of being customer centric, the company will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of TVS iQube who have made bookings till May 20, 2023, for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy. Additionally, new customers can also avail new prices without having to bear the full burden of FAME II revision on booking the vehicle starting June 1, 2023.”

“Towards propelling the electrification journey further in a sustainable manner and keeping our customer at the forefront, after FAME II revision TVS iQube‘s price increase from June 1, 2023 will be in the range of Rs. 17,000 – Rs. 22,000 depending on the variant. TVS Motor is also extending an additional loyalty benefit to its customers who have pre-booked before May 20, 2023. Specifics and further details on this will be available on our website soon,” said, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company.

