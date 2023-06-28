TVS Motor Partners With Zomato To Accelerate Green Deliveries And Strengthen Its Electrification Journey | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three wheelers globally, today announced a strategic association with the food ordering and delivery platform, Zomato, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This association is in line with TVS Motor’s commitment towards its green and sustainable mobility solutions. It further strengthens the company’s electrification journey across diverse mobility segments and aligns with Zomato’s efforts to enable the adoption of EVs through last-mile delivery partners. This collaboration aims to reshape the future of urban transportation by combining TVS Motor’s cutting-edge electric scooter technology with Zomato's extensive network of delivery partners.

As part of this strategic partnership, TVS Motor will deploy over 10,000 TVS electric scooters over a course of two years, powered by its advanced electric powertrain and superior battery technology. These vehicles will contribute towards revolutionising last-mile delivery, enabling Zomato to further reduce carbon footprint. TVS Motor will also ensure that delivery partners onboarded on Zomato have access to charging stations within their radius and receive smooth digital integration to ensure ease of delivery.

“With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs. TVS Motor is proud to partner in the mission for electrification of Zomato’s delivery partners’ vehicles. This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor’s journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners," said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company.

“At Zomato, we are committed to 100% EV adoption by 2030, and are the first food ordering and delivery platform to join Climate Group’s EV100 campaign. We are now partnering with over 50 companies in the EV ecosystem with the intent of onboarding over 100,000 EV-based delivery partners on our platform within the next 2 years," said Rinshul Chandra, Zomato’s Chief Operations Officer.

TVS Motor Company marked its foray into the electric mobility segment in 2020; and since then has been receiving a heartening response from customers. With its commitment towards offering best-in-class on-road range in the electric two-wheeler segment, the company is grateful to its 1,00,000+ customers who choose to ride these scooters into a better and greener tomorrow together.

TVS Motors Shares

The shares of TVS Motors on Wednesday at 3:03 pm IST were at Rs 1,325.10, up by 2.69 percent.