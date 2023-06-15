Indian Navy Partners With TVS Motor Company As Part Of Its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Celebrations |

The Indian Navy, in continuation with celebrating its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has partnered with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, to embark on a motorcycle expedition in Ladakh, the land of high passes. This 28 days long expedition atop TVS Apache motorcycles, commemorating the 75th year of independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, was flagged off from New Delhi today.

This expedition of the Indian Navy’s Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, was flagged off by Vice Admiral SJ Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff along with Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Through the journey, over 34 officers would ride the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles, passing through Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil & Nubra, before reaching Leh. The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12, 2023 after covering a total distance of about 5,600 kms.

TVS Apache series have been instrumental in flourishing premium motorcycling culture and is a popular brand among motorcycle enthusiasts. Being one of the fastest growing brands in the 150-250cc segment, TVS Apache celebrates its strong community of over 5 million customers across 60+ countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are extremely proud and humbled to be associating with the Indian Navy as part of their ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. TVS Motor has always strived to push the boundaries of innovation and adventure, and this collaboration with the esteemed Indian Navy aligns with our vision. This collaboration symbolises our commitment to excellence, as we partner with the esteemed Indian Navy to embark on this thrilling journey that showcases the prowess of the TVS Apache motorcycles in diverse and challenging terrains. This expedition is a testament to our shared values of courage, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We look forward to this extraordinary adventure and wish the officers good luck for their journey.”

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral SJ Singh, AVSM, NM, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, stated that “Navy has always promoted adventure activities as these not only serve to inspire personnel to aim higher and achieve better, but also strengthen team-building and camaraderie that are crucial for their performance at sea. He congratulated the Sea Riders for undertaking an expedition aimed at enhancing maritime consciousness and awareness about the Navy in an important part of the country that is distant from the seas but close to our hearts, and wished them a safe and memorable ride on TVS Apache motorcycles.”

The expedition will be conducted over two phases to cover the vast lands and regions in the northern territory, and traverse through the pristine and enchanting Ladakh. During the expedition, the Sea Riders will undertake a series of activities to increase awareness about the Indian Navy in the region. This will include conducting awareness drives at schools and colleges in the Ladakh region about the career opportunities with the Indian Navy and including their Agneepath Scheme. The contingent will also demonstrate its commitment to the Naari Shakti initiative with its women officers who are part of the expedition, to thereby motivate the youth to join the Indian Navy.

During the expedition, riders will pay homage to Kargil martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial and martyrs of the 1962 battle of Rezang La. Additionally, as part of the activities planned during the expedition, a band concert at City Centre with the famous Navy Band and a Football Match between the Navy and the Ladakh Football Club has been organised to take place in Ladakh.