TVS Motor Opens First Flagship Store In Brazil, Plans To Raise Production Capacity To 1.3 Lakh Units

TVS Motor Company |

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the opening of its first flagship showroom in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of its strategy to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen retail operations and improve after-sales services.

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer plans to increase its annual production capacity in Brazil to 1.3 lakh units by 2027, compared with approximately 1.1 lakh units in 2026.

The expansion reflects the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Latin American market through local partnerships and improved customer support.

TVS Motor intends to open three additional stores in Brazil during 2027 in partnership with local mobility company Mottu.

The initial expansion will focus on the country's Southeast and Central-West regions.

The partners also plan to renovate existing outlets to strengthen the brand's retail network.

Through its association with Mottu, TVS Motor has access to more than 500 points of sale and 168 service locations across Brazil.

Authorised service centres will employ technicians trained by the manufacturer and maintain locally available spare parts to support customers.

Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, described Brazil as an important market for the company's international growth strategy.

He said investments in production capacity, retail infrastructure and after-sales services would support sustainable business expansion.

The newly inaugurated flagship store features a 149-square-metre showroom within premises covering approximately 250 square metres.

The outlet displays several models from the company's portfolio, including the TVS NTORQ 125, TVS Raider 125, TVS Apache 160 and TVS Apache 200.

TVS Motor operates in more than 90 countries and has served over 50 million customers worldwide.

Its Latin American presence spans 18 markets, where the company has operated for more than 15 years.

The Brazil expansion combines higher planned production capacity with a wider retail network and improved service accessibility.

The initiative forms part of TVS Motor's broader strategy to strengthen its international two-wheeler business.