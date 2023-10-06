TVS Motor Company Rolls Out 150,000 Unit Of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc Series To Celebrate A Decade Of Partnership | File

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are proud to celebrate their 10-year-long partnership, marking a decade of collaboration and innovation in the world of automobiles, the company announced through an exchange filing. Since the inception of this strategic alliance, the two companies have achieved remarkable milestones, setting new industry standards and delivering exceptional motorcycles to customers worldwide.

To commemorate the occasion, TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers on Friday announced the roll out of 150,000 units of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the TVS Motor’s Hosur facility by KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

Over the past ten years, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have forged a partnership built on shared values of quality, performance, and innovation. This successful collaboration has led to numerous achievements and highlights, solidifying the strong bond between the two companies. It has been the steppingstone for extending and expanding the partnership by the two companies in December 2021. In line with this, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad are jointly developing new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.

Furthermore, as part of this extended association, TVS Motor Company’s scope includes the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialization. Enhancing this partnership, BMW CE 02 production has now begun in TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "Our decade-long partnership with BMW Motorrad is based on shared values of innovation, quality, customer delight and engineering prowess. Aligning with our EV led global vision for growth, we are proud to extend this partnership with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable mobility solutions. In this next stage of our partnership, we are creating opportunities to jointly design and develop common platforms. Through our collaborative efforts we've achieved five extraordinary products in the 310cc series, including the recent TVS Apache RTR 310. These products are now embraced by enthusiasts in over 100 markets globally. Taking our relationship to the next level, we have started the production of our first jointly designed, developed and industrialised EV together, the BMW CE 02, at Hosur Plant today. Together, we have achieved outstanding results, and we are excited about the future as we continue to explore new opportunities and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of two wheelers."

Read Also TVS Motor Company Sales Grows By 6% In September 2023

Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “The 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began ten years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success. The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02 is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company. And today's start of production of our unique CE 02 marks a significant milestone in our joint and future cooperation.”

Key milestones and accomplishments of the TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad partnership includes joint design and development of cutting-edge platforms. Together, the two companies have developed and launched five iconic motorcycles, including the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR, along with TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycles, TVS Apache RR 310 and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310. TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have consistently shared technological expertise, enhancing their respective product offerings. This collaboration has led to advancements in engine technology, chassis design, and safety features. Both companies have remained committed to delivering superior customer experiences, providing support, and establishing a strong service network.

Additionally, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad share a commitment to sustainability and are working together to develop more sustainable mobility solutions, a manifestation of which can be seen in the BMW CE 02. TVS Motor is proud to be associated with path breaking BMW CE 02, where the scope includes the design & development, delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialization.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)