TVS Motor Company registers 10% growth with sales of 278,855 units in July 2021

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 10 percent with sales of 278,855 units in July 2021 as against sales of 252,744 units in the month of July 2020.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 8 percent with sales of 262,728 units in July 2021 as against sales of 243,788 units in July 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,169 units in July 2021 as against sales of 189,647 units in July 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 138,772 units in July 2021 as against sales of 106,062 units in July 2020.

Scooter sales registered 74,351 units in July 2021 as against sales of 78,603 units in July 2020.

Three-wheeler sales registered a growth of 80 percent with sales of 16,127 units in July 2021 as against sales of 8,956 units in July 2020

The company's total exports registered a growth of 65 percent with sales of 103,133 units in the month of July 2021 as against 62,389 units in July 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 62 percent with sales of 87,559 units in July 2021 as against sales of 54,141 units in July 2020.

The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. "We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months," the company said in a statement.