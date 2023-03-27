TVS Motor Company launches new products in Ghana, Africa | Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has announced the launch of seven new products in Ghana, Africa.

The company has introduced an array of exciting offerings, including the Bebek - TVS Neo NX, three variants of the TVS HLX series (TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 & TVS HLX 150X), the TVS Apache 180, and the three-wheelers TVS King series.

Further delivering on its commitment to provide best-in-class mobility solutions to its customers through a strong focus on innovation and technology, TVS Motor Company aims to expand its reach and explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the region.

TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor said, "We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana."

"Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability. With the launch of these new products, we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service and affordable genuine spares."

Speaking on the occasion, Dev Bulani, Managing Director, Arash Motors said, "We are excited to partner with TVS Motor Company and bring a range of mobility solutions to Ghana that addresses specific requirements of varied customers. TVS Motor’s products are known for the technology, quality, enhanced safety, and aesthetically designed features. With these seven new products, we will be able to build a strong connection with our customers."