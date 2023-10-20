TVS Motor Becomes First Indian Automobile Manufacturer To Enter The Venezuela Market | File

TVS Motor Company, a global manufacturer of two-wheeler and three-wheelers, on Friday announced its entry into the Venezuelan market through an exchange filing. This makes TVS Motor the first Indian automobile manufacturer to enter the market with a host of 14 SKUs for the enthusiastic riders of Venezuela, with their local distributor, SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.

Further delivering on its commitment to provide best-in class mobility solutions to its customers through a strong focus on innovation and technology, TVS Motor Company aims to expand its reach and explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the region. With an established legacy of innovation, superior performance, and technologically advanced vehicles, TVS Motor is poised to deliver an unparalleled blend of cutting-edge technology, captivating design, and robust performance. The company ranks amongst the top five automobile manufacturers in the world with a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Nayak, Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has set a benchmark in catering to diverse needs of customers globally. We are excited to introduce TVS Motor's diverse lineup of motorcycles, scooters, and threewheelers in Venezuela, making us the first Indian manufacturer to enter the market. Our presence in this dynamic market marks a significant achievement for our global expansion strategy and is a historic step towards our global ambitions.”

“We are delighted to enter Venezuela with a host of products across our premium and commuter range of two-wheelers, as well as three-wheelers. In line with our values of keeping customers at the core of our offerings, our foray into the market will pave the way for us to explore newer opportunities in the world of mobility.” - Martin Corsunsky, Continental Head Americas, TVS Motor Company.

"We believe that the fusion of Indian engineering excellence with the rich cultural landscape of Venezuela will result in a thrilling experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts," said, Nino Conersa Giancarlo Olivieri, CEO at SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.

TVS Motor's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of products catering to different segments and preferences. From stylish commuters to agile sport bikes, TVS Motor has a motorcycle for every rider. These motorcycles are renowned for their superior fuel efficiency, reliability, and exceptional performance, atributes that are set to resonate with Venezuelan riders. With a commitment to fostering a strong relationship with the local community, TVS Motor is set to provide premium customer support and service in Venezuela. In line with the company’s commitment to establishing a strong presence, it will also explore opportunities for local partnerships and collaborations that can contribute to the growth of the Venezuelan automotive industry.

