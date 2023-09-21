TVS Motor Announces The Debut Of India’s First-Ever Electric Racing Championship For Two-Wheelers |

TVS Motor Company marks a historic moment by synergising its commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions with TVS Racing, to announce the launch of India's first ever electric two-wheeler racing championship, today. This pioneering initiative is a significant step forward in motorsports and reaffirms TVS Motor Company's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions as it becomes the first Indian manufacturer to foray into the world of EV moto racing.

With a growing uptick in the adoption of EVs globally, TVS Motor Company has taken a bold leap with the foray of TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC), an exclusive format for racing on the electric TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles, that have been developed solely for the championship. TVS Motor Company has been at the realm of transforming mobility through innovation and sustainable solutions for a cleaner future, and has also pioneered motorsports in India with TVS Racing, which boasts of a rich racing heritage of over four decades.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India’s first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy. In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing takes great pride in being the propagators of offering a platform for racers to hone and showcase their skills and following their passion for racing. We have been the frontrunners in the segment, whether it was pioneering the TVS OMC in India in 1994, and expanding it in women’s and rookie class, or being the first Indian manufacturer to foray with the Asia One Make Championship or participate in the Dakar Rally. With the TVS Racing e-OMC, we take a monumental step into redefining the future of racing."

Key highlights of the championship:

• TVS Racing e-OMC will debut at the 4th round of Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC).

• The first round of the championship will witness 8 participating riders who are hand picked.

• Participants will ride atop TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles which are specially developed for this championship.

