TVS Motors Appoints Deepali Pant Joshi As Additional Director; K N Radhakrishnan To Continue As CEO

TVS Motors on Monday announced the re-appointment of K N Radhakrishnan as the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for another five years from October 23, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. He was highered based on the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Additionally, the company also approved the appointment of Deepali Pant Joshi as the additional director and non-executive independent director of the company. She will hold the position for five consecutive years effective from September 11.

Deepali Pant Joshi

Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi, aged 65 years, holding DIN 07139051, is a doctorate, holds a Master’s Degree in Arts from the University of Allahabad, law graduate from the University of Lucknow and also completed the Harvard University Harvard Asia Centre Post-doctoral work in Finance and Economics (on secondment from the RBI).

Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi, has more than four decades of experience in the formulation of macroeconomic policies. Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi joined as a Direct Recruit Grade B officer in 1981 and retired after a long and distinguished career as Executive Director. She headed various departments in RBI including the Department of Rural Planning and Credit and Financial Inclusion Department and Customer Service & Financial Education Department. During her long career with RBI, she had also held some key positions like:

- Banking Ombudsman for the State of Andhra Pradesh

- Regional Director at RBI Jaipur

- RBI Banking operations in Rajasthan

- Principal Bankers Training College, Mumbai, etc.

She is a member of the Executive Council University of Allahabad, The Outstanding Speaker Bureau and has served as a nominee on behalf of RBI on the Board of Andhra Bank, North East Institute of Bank Management, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection I.B.P.S., Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd. (RBI Currency Pass). Her core competencies include micro finance, Regulation and Supervision, Foreign Exchange, includes Payment system and Currency management.

She also handled the other important assignments as Chief General Manager incharge Rural Planning Credit Department, Planning Commission, Member 12th plan group on rationalisation of Government Sponsored Schemes, Malegam Committee on Interests and Concerns in the Microfinance Sector, Committee on comprehensive services for small businesses and low income households and G-20 India Expert on the Financial Inclusion and Payment Systems Expert Group.

Her Professional achievements include:

- Post doctoral work in Finance and Economics from the University of Harvard, USA

- Awarded the Skoch Challenger award for contribution to Financial Inclusion in March

- Awarded the Chancellor's medal at the University of Allahabad for academic proficiency

- Awarded the Amarnath Jha Gold Medal, University of Allahabad

She has published various books on Economics, Financial Inclusion and Sustainable Development.

