TVS Holdings Profit Rises 35.69% To ₹1,173.58 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: TVS Holdings Ltd announced on 21 July 2026, that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, increased to ₹1,173.58 crore, compared to ₹865.36 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 stood at ₹17,076.18 crore. This marks an increase from ₹15,587.53 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter reached ₹17,082.92 crore. Consolidated total expenditure was ₹15,376.34 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹301.62. This is an increase from the EPS of ₹209.62 recorded in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.