TVS family scion bags Bengaluru property for Rs 14.5 cr

Twitter

TVS Capital Funds founder Gopal Srinivasanhas bagged a property in Bengaluru for Rs 14.5 crore. He is the son of T.S. Srinivasan and is part of the TVS family's third generation. The family also controls TVS Motors.

The property in Rest House Crescent Road is spread over an area of 6,336 sq ft at the heart of Electronic City, alongside colonial houses where no one stays. The property was earlier part of a larger estate called Cranley Hall.

Bengaluru is among few Indian cities where the property prices witnessed an appreciation over the last 5-6 years. A Knight Frank report this month also called Bengaluru one of the top three markets to watch out for in the Asia Pacific region.