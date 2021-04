TVS Apache rider Gayatri Patel, as part of her One Dream, One Ride: Indian Odyssey ride has arrived in Chennai on April 10. Gayatri, as part of her One Dream, One Ride: Indian Odyssey will traverse more than 30,000 kilometers on her TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, across 28 states, 8 Union Territories and 18 World Heritage sites. The ride was flagged off from Kolhapur in December 2020 and she has covered more than 20,000 kilometers so far.