Turn Your Bedroom Into A Summer Retreat With Nexa Comfort Mattress

Noida: Most parts of India, especially the northern part, has been experiencing extreme heat since May. In the national capital, New Delhi, the temperature has touched a record-breaking point of 52 degrees. This surge in the temperature has left millions of people struggling with sleep, as they experience excessive sweating at night because of their mattresses. This is especially true for those who don’t have conditioning units in their homes.

With such unprecedented heat spikes ruining the summer for young and old, there couldn’t be a more demanding time to give your bedroom a fresh, cool makeover. How? By choosing the Nexa Comfort Mattress by Sleepwell. This online mattress offers amazing comfort and keeps you cool through the night, making it a great choice for these hot summer nights.

In this blog, we'll show you how to spice up your bedroom with a summer look while enjoying the cozy comfort mattress of the Nexa Comfort Mattress. Let’s dive in:

Why go for a summer bedroom refresh

During this summer, temperatures have reached to never-known-never-experienced heights, making it difficult for millions of people in the country to get comfortable and fall asleep. Their bedrooms have turned into an oven, leading to restless nights and a lack of quality sleep. This may leave you feeling tired and groggy the next day. This makes creating a cool and relaxing bedroom space essential as it can help you sleep peacefully.

A refreshing summer bedroom look will not only help you sleep better but also lift up your mood and enhance your overall well-being. A cooler room also helps regulate your body temperature, making it easier to drift off and stay asleep through the night.

Ways to turn your bedroom into a summer retreat

One of the easiest ways to refresh your bedroom for summer is by updating your bedding and décor. Light, breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen are perfect for summer bedding, as they help wick away moisture and keep you cool. Bonus tip: opt for light colors and summery patterns to create an airy, refreshing vibe in your room.

In addition to bedding, consider adding some summer-inspired décor. Lightweight curtains, bright throw pillows, and natural elements like indoor plants or bamboo accessories can all contribute to a breezy, relaxed atmosphere. These small changes can make a big difference in how your bedroom feels and help you embrace the season's vibes.

The Role of the Mattress in Summer Comfort

While updating your décor is important, that alone won’t suffice, especially in this scorching heat when even AC units are failing. You also need to upgrade where you sleep—the mattress. This is even more important if you sleep on a standard memory foam mattress.

Memory foam is known to retain heat due to its dense structure and lack of air channels. As a result, people tend to sweat a lot at night, which disturbs their sleep.

This is where the best quality mattress like the Nexa Comfort Mattress comes into the picture. It’s a premium mattress online by India’s #1 mattress brand Sleepwell. It is made from Nexa foam, an innovative, patented foam that beats memory foam in all aspects.

What Makes Nexa Comfort Mattress a Perfect Bedroom Companion

Manufactured by India’s top luxury mattress brand Sleepwell, the Nexa Comfort Mattress boasts luxury and comfort in every stitch, providing sleepers of all types with uninterrupted and refreshing sleep every night. This summer mattress is specially designed for those living in hot environments and who sweat a lot, thanks to its advanced cooling technology that transforms your bedroom into a cool and relaxing retreat during the summer.

The Nexa Comfort Mattress features best-in-class air circulation, superior support, luxurious plushness, and responsive contour hugging. Its unique Air-O-Fresh foam technology ensures uniform firmness throughout the mattress, promoting optimal support.

Since the mattress is made from innovative Nexa foam, it features a unique cell structure that promotes air circulation, offering dry comfort even in the most humid conditions. Its smart recovery Pro Nexa® foam offers 27% faster heat dissipation and 67% better body conformance at any room temperature, making it an excellent choice for hot sleepers.

What’s more, this mattress features Neem Fresche, Sleepwell’s antibacterial technology that protects you from dust mites, allergies, and breathing disorders, ensuring a healthier sleeping environment. The anti-skid technology is another standout feature, keeping the mattress securely in place and preventing unnecessary jerks and movements while you sleep.

This luxury summer mattress comprises eight support layers, each contributing to its superior comfort and cooling capabilities:

1. Premium European Knitted Fabric with Euro Top Finish: This fabric provides international aesthetics, a smooth texture, and high strength, adding to the mattress's soft, plush top feel and gentle bounce.

2. Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Foam and Quiltec® Foam in Quilting: These trademark foams offer a luxurious and responsive surface feel.

3. Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Foam: This layer ensures 27% faster heat dissipation, 67% better body conformance, and 32% higher pressure relief for a cooler, more comfortable sleep.

4. Sleepwell Resitec® Foam: This layer enhances flexibility and pressure point comfort for joints and back with a medium-firm feel.

5. Resitec Foam with Acuprofile Support Layer (ContourPro+): This layer provides exceptional support, even pressure distribution, and improved ventilation.

6. Air-O-Fresh Foam: Promotes optimal body support and excellent air circulation.

7. Anti-Skid Bottom Fabric: It keeps the mattress fixed on the bed for stability, helping you sleep undisturbed.

8. Engineered Side Wall Technology: It enhances aesthetics, extends lifespan, and improves side support and edge-sitting comfort.

The Nexa Comfort Mattress is available in various sizes (Single, King, Queen, Custom) and thicknesses (17.5 cm/7” and 20 cm/8”), with a seven-year warranty, offering you peace of mind. Whether you are a back or tummy sleeper, you will enjoy its luxurious comfort and cooling benefits through the night.

Starting at Rs 17,688, this mattress has incredible value.

Conclusion

With temperatures soaring to unprecedented heights, creating a cool and relaxing bedroom has never been more crucial. The scorching heat, especially in northern India, has made it challenging for many to get a good night's sleep, leaving them tired and groggy the next day. A summer bedroom refresh will not only enhance your sleep quality but also lifts your mood and improves overall well-being.

One of the best ways to achieve this is by investing in the best mattress that is designed to keep you cool at night. Sleepwell’s Nexa Comfort Mattress is one of such mattresses. Designed for those living in hot environments, its advanced cooling technology ensures you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. With features like Air-O-Fresh foam for excellent air circulation, smart recovery Pro Nexa® foam for faster heat dissipation, and Neem Fresche antibacterial technology, this mattress offers unparalleled comfort and support.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.