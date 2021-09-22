TTSF Cloud One launches Prowl Foods with Tiger Shroff

TTSF Cloud One, an Internet-First Multi Brand Cloud Kitchen entity co-founded by premium Thickshake brand, The Thick Shake Factory has announced the launch of its healthy foods brand- Prowl Foods. The fitness food service brand has been launched in partnership with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Prowl Foods aim to prepare and deliver healthy, delicious, and nutritious food using fresh ingredients and is designed to provide the body all the nutrition it needs, it said in a press release.

The product offering consists of wholesome and scrumptious Asian bowls like Chilli basil fish, Thai Green vegetable curry, Japanese veg Bowl, International Bowls that includes- Grilled fish, Sunday Roast chicken, Veg Grill Box and Indian bowls such as brown rice biryani, Nutritious and filling wraps and rolls, sandwiches, Pastas, mouth-watering Risotto and Indian mains with a hint of home-made food. The product’s price ranges between Rs 149 to Rs 600.

Tiger Shroff said, “I am very excited to launch my healthy menu -Prowl Foods, in partnership with the team of TTSF Cloud One. Prowl Foods menu will provide an option for everyone to eat healthier, and eat smarter”, he added.

M. Yeshwanth Nag, Co- founder, TTSF Cloud One and The Thickshake Factory, said, “We see a great potential in the healthy foods market and through Prowl Foods we aim to improve the way people eat food by offering a host of specially selected products that use the freshest and most organic ingredients.”

Ashwin Mocherla, Co-founder, TTSF Cloud One and The Thickshake Factory, said, “The meals by Prowl Foods are carefully curated by top chefs and very talented nutritionists. Every ingredient in the meals is meticulously measured, divided, packaged, and thoroughly evaluated.”

Muffaddal Kanchwala, Vice President- Prowl Foods said, “We often think that healthy food is boring, and through Prowl Foods we plan to change this perception amongst people”.

"Our endeavour is to offer consumers with healthier and tastier varieties of popular food across Asian, International and Indian cuisines with clear demarcation of Macro Nutrients and Calories, to help them make informed food choices.” said Vishal Sinha C.O.O (Prowl: Licensing & Merchandising)

Opening its doors in Bengaluru, the cloud kitchen company TTSF Cloud One has launched its kitchens at 6 locations - Koramangala, Indira Nagar, Marathalli, HSR, Sarjapur and Kammanhalli Kalyan Nagar.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:47 PM IST