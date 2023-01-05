TTK Prestige raises stake in Ultrafresh Modular to 51% from 40.9%

TTK Prestige Ltd. has invested additional 100 mln rupees in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Ltd, increasing the former's stake in the company to 51% from 40.9%, according to an exchange filing.
In February 2022, TTK Prestige had invested 200.1 mln rupees in Ultrafresh Modular to acquire a 40.9% stake.
Ultrafresh Modular is engaged in the business of modular kitchens and kitchen appliances.
